Israel Chemicals (ICL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Israel Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.15. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,581,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 615,582 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 707.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 455,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 399,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

