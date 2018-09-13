iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $170.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.