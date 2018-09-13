iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI) Shares Bought by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 122,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $50.64 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $54.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

