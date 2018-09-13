Iron Bridge Resources (IBR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Iron Bridge Resources Inc (TSE:IBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.84. The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 1024017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut Iron Bridge Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$0.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Laurentian dropped their target price on Iron Bridge Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.86.

Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.54 million for the quarter. Iron Bridge Resources had a negative net margin of 2,216.04% and a negative return on equity of 359.36%.

Iron Bridge Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. It primarily operates in the Montney light oil fairway at Elmworth in West Central Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved plus probable reserves included 26.11 million barrels of oil equivalent.

