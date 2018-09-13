Iron Bridge Resources (IBR) PT Raised to C$0.85

Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Iron Bridge Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$0.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Bridge Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Iron Bridge Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.86.

Get Iron Bridge Resources alerts:

Iron Bridge Resources stock opened at C$0.84 on Tuesday. Iron Bridge Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$0.85.

Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.54 million during the quarter. Iron Bridge Resources had a negative net margin of 2,216.04% and a negative return on equity of 359.36%.

Iron Bridge Resources Company Profile

Iron Bridge Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. It primarily operates in the Montney light oil fairway at Elmworth in West Central Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved plus probable reserves included 26.11 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Bridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Bridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.