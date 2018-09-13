Iridium Communications (IRDM) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti restated a neutral rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of IRDM opened at $20.35 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO S. Scott Smith sold 27,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $570,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,871 shares of company stock worth $1,706,116 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

