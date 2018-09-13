Investors Sell Shares of Johnson Controls International (JCI) on Strength (JCI)

Investors sold shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $13.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.29 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Johnson Controls International had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson Controls International traded up $0.37 for the day and closed at $37.94

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 132.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $156,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

