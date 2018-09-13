Investors Sell Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)

Investors sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $66.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $170.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $104.13 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Pfizer had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.44 for the day and closed at $42.85

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

The stock has a market cap of $251.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,502,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,131.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,054,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

