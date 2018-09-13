Investors Buy Shares of Square (SQ) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $263.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $216.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.13 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Square had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Square traded down ($0.22) for the day and closed at $90.22

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Square from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -919.50 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $26,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,026,619.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $7,617,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,358,111 shares of company stock worth $98,990,502. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 942.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Square by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Square by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 71,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Square by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 420,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares during the period. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

