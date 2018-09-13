Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Stake Boosted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $68,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 112,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 31,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $182.58 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $187.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

