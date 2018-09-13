Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) Stake Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

