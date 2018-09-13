IntriCon (IIN) Stock Price Down 13.8%

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)’s share price fell 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.55 and last traded at $61.25. 884,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 150,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

Several research firms recently commented on IIN. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of IntriCon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IntriCon from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IntriCon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $546.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 19.76%. analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IntriCon news, Director Philip Irving Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

