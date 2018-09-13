Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/12/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s successful integration of acquisitions, achievement of cost synergies and a reduced debt level well poise ICE for long-term growth. Moreover, a continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues (2018 revenues to grow 5-6%) and ongoing initiatives should keep growth on track. However, rising expenses, foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. The company estimates 2018 operating expenses in the range of $2.04-$2.05 billion and adjusted operating expense in the band of $2-$2.04 billion. Interest expenses are anticipated at $97 million for the third quarter and at $73 million for fourth-quarter 2018. Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have underperformed the industry year to date.”

9/7/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have underperformed the industry year to date. Rising expenses, foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. The company estimates 2018 operating expenses in the range of $2.04-$2.05 billion and adjusted operating expense in the band of $2-$2.04 billion. Interest expenses are anticipated at $97 million for the third quarter and at $73 million for fourth-quarter 2018. Nonetheless, Intercontinental Exchange’s successful integration of acquisitions, achievement of cost synergies and a reduced debt level well poise ICE for long-term growth. Moreover, a continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues (2018 revenues to grow 5-6%) and ongoing initiatives should keep growth on track.”

9/5/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at FIX. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,828. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $811,460.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $5,409,653.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,782 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,654 shares of company stock worth $21,805,629 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

