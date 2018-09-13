Inter Parfums (IPAR) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

IPAR stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $149.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $70,423.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,259 shares of company stock valued at $38,188,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 493.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

