Insider Selling: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Director Sells $435,613.00 in Stock

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $435,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WLL opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.01.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.48 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

