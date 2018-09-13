Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Director Sells 54,500 Shares of Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,206,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,545.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $610.36 million, a PE ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 1.05. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 54,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.