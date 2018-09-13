Insider Selling: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) EVP Bradley D. Beitler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

