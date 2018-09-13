Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) VP Sells 6,623 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP David Loftus sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $397,446.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MXIM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,104. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,884,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,293 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $2,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.06.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
