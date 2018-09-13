Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) VP Sells 6,623 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP David Loftus sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $397,446.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MXIM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,104. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,884,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,293 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $2,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.06.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

