Insider Selling: Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) EVP Sells 1,426 Shares of Stock

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) EVP Robert Andrew Marshall sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $30,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,426 shares in the company, valued at $30,345.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $24.04.
Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $126.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 39.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 67.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 11.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 213,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.
Mack Cali Realty Company Profile
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.
