Insider Selling: Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) EVP Sells 1,426 Shares of Stock

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) EVP Robert Andrew Marshall sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $30,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,426 shares in the company, valued at $30,345.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $126.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 39.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 67.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 11.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 213,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

