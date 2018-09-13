Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) COO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $9,133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 29th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $9,661,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $9,939,600.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $11,469,150.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $10,754,150.00.

Shares of FB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.36. 25,387,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,060,980. The stock has a market cap of $482.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,979,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $702,289,000 after acquiring an additional 71,483 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,065,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $5,732,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.96.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

