Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Insider Sells 23,700 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Robert W. Hughes sold 23,700 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 360,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.40 and a beta of 1.16. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $62.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $1,834,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $9,720,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Everbridge to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

