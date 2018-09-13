Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Insider Sells 23,700 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Robert W. Hughes sold 23,700 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 360,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.40 and a beta of 1.16. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $62.74.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Everbridge to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
