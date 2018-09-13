Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (CIEN) CEO Sells $298,944.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $298,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $260,832.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $206,720.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $330,821.40.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $196,720.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $818.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Ciena to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Ciena by 7.5% during the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 404,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ciena by 220.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 19.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 760,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 121,888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 610.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 132,765 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

