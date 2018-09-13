Insider Selling: Care.com Inc (CRCM) Insider Sells $577,800.00 in Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $577,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,554,832.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 24,093 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $479,209.77.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,206 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $371,305.48.

Shares of CRCM stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Care.com Inc has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $631.54 million, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Care.com Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on Care.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Care.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCM. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Care.com in the first quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Care.com by 51.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Care.com by 17.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 254,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,060 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Care.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 140,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Care.com in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

