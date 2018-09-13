Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (BANF) Insider Sells $22,479.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider David Seat sold 354 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $22,479.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,729. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $61.60 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 32.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 13.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

