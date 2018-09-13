Insider Selling: Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Insider Sells 2,341 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) insider John A. Utz sold 2,341 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $65,103.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,802.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 97,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,867. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

