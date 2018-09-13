Insider Buying: Spectris plc (SXS) Insider Purchases £140.94 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Clive Watson acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.60) per share, with a total value of £140.94 ($183.59).

On Friday, August 10th, Clive Watson sold 1,859 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,197 ($28.62), for a total transaction of £40,842.23 ($53,200.77).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,374 ($30.92) on Thursday. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,225 ($28.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,869 ($37.37).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 51.80 ($0.67) by GBX (5.70) (($0.07)). Spectris had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Spectris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,787.69 ($36.31).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

