Insider Buying: Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) Director Acquires C$32,317.50 in Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Director Diana Mihaela Wolfe bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.09 per share, with a total value of C$32,317.50.

Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$45.99 on Thursday. Olympia Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$29.52 and a twelve month high of C$45.99.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plan, Foreign Exchange, ATM, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.