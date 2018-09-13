Insider Buying: NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (NBPE) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) insider Talmai Morgan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £56,950 ($74,182.62).

NB Private Equity Partners stock traded up GBX 1,128.75 ($14.70) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,140 ($14.85). The stock had a trading volume of 30,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,131. NB Private Equity Partners Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 946 ($12.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,336.30 ($17.41).

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.