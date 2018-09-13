Insider Buying: Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Director William F. Doyle purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NERV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 329.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

