Insider Buying: Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Insider Acquires 225 Shares of Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Simon Langelier purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,644 ($34.44) per share, with a total value of £5,949 ($7,749.12).

LON IMB opened at GBX 2,691.50 ($35.06) on Thursday. Imperial Brands PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,447 ($31.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.54).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($44.94) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 4,500 ($58.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.64) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,445.29 ($44.88).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.