Insider Buying: FirstService Corp (FSV) Director Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul bought 100 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$114.72 per share, with a total value of C$11,472.00.

FirstService stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$111.85. 6,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,710. FirstService Corp has a 52-week low of C$78.15 and a 52-week high of C$115.17.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.11. FirstService had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of C$639.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$617.02 million.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

