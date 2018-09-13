Insider Buying: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) Director Brian J. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$75.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,900.00.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$75.10. 1,311,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,942. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$73.91 and a 1-year high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 32.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.62.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

