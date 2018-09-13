InPay (INPAY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One InPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, InPay has traded flat against the dollar. InPay has a market capitalization of $238,660.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InPay Token Profile

InPay’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team . InPay’s official website is inpay.tech

Buying and Selling InPay

InPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

