Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.57

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.57 and last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 23478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on INO.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (Inovalis REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). Inovalis REIT is formed for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany and also in other European countries. It owns interest in over 11 properties, of which seven are owned by the REIT (Baldi, Courbevoie, Jeuneurs, Metropolitan, Sabliere and Vanves in France, Hanover in Germany) and four are held through partnerships with various global institutional funds (Arcueil in France, Bad Homburg, Cologne and Duisburg in Germany) comprising over 1,083,000 square feet of gross leasable area.

