Inogen (INGN) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $296.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $254.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INGN. KeyCorp started coverage on Inogen in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Inogen to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 target price on Inogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $274.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. Inogen has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $276.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $130,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,668.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,297,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,576. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $176,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth $178,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

