InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) Director Scott Shuda Purchases 15,651 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Scott Shuda acquired 15,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $51,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Shuda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Scott Shuda acquired 40,892 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $134,943.60.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Scott Shuda acquired 9,548 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $30,840.04.

On Friday, September 7th, Scott Shuda acquired 23,406 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $75,835.44.

On Thursday, August 30th, Scott Shuda acquired 72,479 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $229,033.64.

INFU stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,156. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 2,126,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 115,236 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 255,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

