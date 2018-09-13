Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Carl Ribeiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,519,000 after purchasing an additional 234,640 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,592,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 816,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,453,000 after purchasing an additional 43,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 11.27%. equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

