Imperial Oil (IMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.15

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.15 and last traded at C$38.27, with a volume of 364549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.66.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “c$43.73” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.31.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.64 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

