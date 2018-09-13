ImmuPharma (IMM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.65

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.65 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.60 ($0.18), with a volume of 5246271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40 ($0.19).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of ImmuPharma in a report on Friday, September 7th.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

