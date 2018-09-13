IDEX Co. (IEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

IDEX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $153.20. 8,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a one year low of $119.64 and a one year high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.10.

In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $160,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $13,636,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,870. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

