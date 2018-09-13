iBank (IBANK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,270.00

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One iBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. iBank has a total market cap of $10,270.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iBank has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000913 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,014.79 or 4.00357045 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00117374 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003123 BTC.

iBank Coin Profile

iBank (IBANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

