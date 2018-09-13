IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Stake Lessened by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 135,010 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 407,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201,889 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Aegis upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $112.34 and a 52 week high of $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.