Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Stake Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 201.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,672.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 12.76%. equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on H shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

