HUYA (HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $27.01

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $27.01. HUYA shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 2557220 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, June 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $901,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,378,000. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

