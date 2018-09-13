Humana (HUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $338.38

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $338.38 and last traded at $338.07, with a volume of 12527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

In related news, insider Jody L. Bilney sold 27,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $8,415,698.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,176.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,213 shares of company stock valued at $24,996,932. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 10.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Humana by 57.6% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 231.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 27.0% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 138,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Humana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

