Hshare (HSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.37 Million

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Hshare has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hshare coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00035403 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, Kucoin and TOPBTC. Hshare has a total market cap of $100.14 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014162 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00022238 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hshare Profile

Hshare uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,477,397 coins. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hshare is h.cash . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, TOPBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io, Binance, ACX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinnest, Huobi, EXX, ZB.COM, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

