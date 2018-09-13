Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, September 4th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $744,000.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $786,000.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $711,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $643,800.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $569,400.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $579,600.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Yext Inc has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.67 million. equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Yext by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 41,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yext by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth $356,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Yext by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 76,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth $417,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.