Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.74 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.08 or 0.00247976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, COSS, OKEx and Cryptopia. Horizen has a market capitalization of $75.74 million and $596,390.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.32 or 0.01807585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00309264 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026138 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00061625 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 4,709,363 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @ZenCashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Graviex, COSS, OKEx, BiteBTC, Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

