Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 56,128 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,412,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 26,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.56. 1,019,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,410. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $156.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.