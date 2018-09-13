Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.78 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $14,780,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 930,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,247 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,190,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,812,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 474,291 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of -0.25. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.95.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

